Olympics: JOC set to release report from Black Tidings payments inquiry

The Japanese Olympic Committee said Wednesday it is poised to announce the results of a third-party investigation into suspicious payments made by the Tokyo 2020 Bid Committee to the account of Singaporean company Black Tidings ostensibly for consulting work.

Attorney Yoshihisa Hayakawa, who chaired the investigation panel, and Kiichiro Matsumaru, a member of the JOC board who observed the investigation, will attend a press conference on Thursday, when the panel's findings will be revealed.

The account which received the money, totaling around $2 million has been linked to a Papa Massata Diack the son of disgraced former International Association of Athletics Federations chief Lamine Diack. According to the World Anti-Doping Agency, the same account was used to transfer funds in the cover-up of a Russian doping case.