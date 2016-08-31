Close

Kyodo News

August 31, 2016 23:49

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

22:09 31 August 2016

Canada to join China-backed Asian infrastructure bank

BEIJING, Aug. 31, Kyodo

Canada said Wednesday it will apply for membership in the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to help boost its own and global economic growth.

The decision, which will leave Japan and the United States as the only ones among the Group of Seven industrial powers that have not joined the new bank, was announced by Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau in Beijing.

"Succeeding in the global economy of tomorrow will require strategic partnerships and openness to the world," the Canadian finance ministry quoted Morneau as saying. "Canada is always looking for ways to create hope and opportunity for our middle class as well as for people around the world, and membership in the AIIB is an opportunity to do just that."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 25 Aug 2016Attack underway at American university of Afghanistan: AP
  2. 26 Aug 2016H.K. records 1st Zika infection
  3. 26 Aug 2016Chinese general netted for disciplinary violations: report
  4. 25 Aug 2016Khmer Rouge tribunal hears "forced marriage, rape" stories
  5. 25 Aug 2016N. Korea may fully deploy SLBM that can reach Japan by 2020: experts

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete