September 1, 2016 1:49

23:56 31 August 2016

Gymnastics: Star of Tokyo 1964 Olympics Caslavska dies at 74

TOKYO, Aug. 31, Kyodo

Czech seven-time Olympic champion gymnast Vera Caslavska, the star of the 1964 Games in Tokyo, has died. She was 74.

Known in Japan as the "love of Tokyo" for her triple gold medal performance in 1964, when she won the individual all-around, beam and horse vault, Caslavska stole the hearts of Japanese fans with her athletic prowess and beauty, while inspiring a generation of young people to take up the sport.

"She was truly a beautiful and glamorous athlete," said Kiyoko Ono, one of Caslavska's competitors in 1964 who went on to become a member of Japan's House of Councillors and Japanese Olympic Committee vice president.

