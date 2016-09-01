Close

12:17 1 September 2016

FEATURE: Blind Japanese swimmer aims for top podium spot at Rio Paralympics

By May Masangkay
TOKYO, Sept. 1, Kyodo

Being blind is nobody's choice, but for Japanese swimmer Keiichi Kimura the decision to break into the world of competitive swimming -- and go one further by aiming for the gold medal at the Paralympics -- was entirely his.

Going into the Sept. 7-18 Rio Paralympics, the 25-year-old swimmer has high hopes of achieving his goal after he won silver in the London Paralympics in 2012.

He was then a fourth-year student at Nihon University competing in his second Paralympics, and snared the silver medal in the 100-meter breaststroke and the bronze in the 100-meter butterfly.

