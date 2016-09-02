Close

Kyodo News

September 2, 2016 11:50

10:24 2 September 2016

Paralympics: IPC rejects bid for entry by individual Russian athletes

LONDON, Sept. 2, Kyodo

The International Paralympic Committee said Thursday it will not allow individual Russian athletes to compete at the upcoming Rio de Janeiro Paralympics, dismissing their requests to participate as "neutral" entrants.

The IPC's decision contrasts with a step taken by the International Olympic Committee regarding the Rio Olympics in August, when the IOC opted against a blanket ban of Russian athletes over the country's systematic doping program, allowing a majority to compete.

Xavier Gonzalez, the IPC chief executive officer, said in a statement the IPC has "considerable sympathy for all of the Russian athletes who are now unable to participate" in the Rio Paralympics.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News.

