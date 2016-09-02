Close

Kyodo News

September 2, 2016 11:50

11:02 2 September 2016

Japan's opposition Democratic Party kicks off 3-way leadership race

TOKYO, Sept. 2, Kyodo

Campaigning began Friday for the Democratic Party's Sept. 15 leadership election, with the three registered candidates including one aiming to become the first woman to head the main opposition party in Japan.

Both acting leader Renho, 48, and former foreign minister Seiji Maehara, 54, declared in a joint television appearance Thursday night that they will take back power from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Lower house lawmaker Yuichiro Tamaki, 47, entered the battle Friday morning, presenting himself as an alternative option.

