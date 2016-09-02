Close

Kyodo News

September 2, 2016 13:51

12:28 2 September 2016

5 U.S. routes picked for daytime flights to and from Tokyo's Haneda

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, Kyodo

The U.S. Department of Transportation said Thursday it has finalized its selection for five daytime flight services to and from Tokyo's Haneda airport by four U.S. airlines, including a new route connecting Minneapolis with the Japanese capital.

Currently, the four carriers' services at Haneda depart or arrive early morning or at night. The flights by American Airlines and Delta Air Lines, both between Tokyo and Los Angeles, and by Hawaiian Airlines, connecting Honolulu, as well as by United Airlines, linking San Francisco, will be moved to daytime.

While Delta will launch the service between Haneda and Minneapolis, it has announced a halt to flights linking the U.S. hub city with Narita airport, which also serves Tokyo, after its last flight scheduled on Oct. 29.

