September 2, 2016 13:50

12:29 2 September 2016

Soccer: Japan feeling heat ahead of World Cup qualifier vs Thailand

By Gus Fielding
SAITAMA, Japan, Sept. 2, Kyodo

Japan got ready to depart for Bangkok on Friday looking to pick up the pieces of a disastrous start to the final round of Asian qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup after a stunning 2-1 defeat at home to the United Arab Emirates.

Japan coach Vahid Halilhodzic cut a forlorn figure in the press conference that followed Thursday's loss in front of a crowd of nearly 60,000 at Saitama Stadium.

And the gruff Franco-Bosnian coach will be aware that a similar performance against Group B minnows Thailand on Sept. 6 could lead to speculation over his future as national team boss.

