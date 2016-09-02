Soccer: Japan feeling heat ahead of World Cup qualifier vs Thailand

Japan got ready to depart for Bangkok on Friday looking to pick up the pieces of a disastrous start to the final round of Asian qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup after a stunning 2-1 defeat at home to the United Arab Emirates.

Japan coach Vahid Halilhodzic cut a forlorn figure in the press conference that followed Thursday's loss in front of a crowd of nearly 60,000 at Saitama Stadium.

And the gruff Franco-Bosnian coach will be aware that a similar performance against Group B minnows Thailand on Sept. 6 could lead to speculation over his future as national team boss.