Japan doubles size of counterterrorism intelligence unit

The Japanese government decided Friday to double the number of personnel serving in an intelligence-gathering unit aimed at preempting and preventing terror attacks, as Tokyo gears up to host the Olympics and Paralympics in 2020.

The unit, under the control of the office of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, will be expanded to around 80 people from the existing roughly 40 following the decision at a Cabinet meeting.

The move reflects the loss of seven Japanese who were among the 20 killed in an attack on a cafe in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka in July, the government's top spokesman said after the decision.