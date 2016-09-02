U.S. pushes for U.N. resolution on complete nuclear test ban

The United States is pushing for a new U.N. Security Council resolution that calls for a complete end to nuclear testing as part of efforts to realize President Barack Obama's goal to achieve a world without nuclear weapons, Kyodo News learned Thursday.

A draft resolution, a copy of which was obtained by Kyodo, "calls upon all states to refrain from conducting any nuclear weapon test explosion or any other nuclear explosion and to maintain their moratoria."

The draft references Chapter 7 of the U.N. Charter, which allows the Security Council to authorize military or non-military action to enforce a resolution. However, key council members are typically hesitant to endorse such Chapter 7 resolutions in principal.

It also urges all states that have not signed or ratified the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty "to do so without delay." The United States and China, two of the five permanent members, have signed, but not ratified it.

The United States has circulated the draft to 14 other Security Council members, aiming to adopt the resolution during U.N. General Assembly meetings slated for late September in New York, according to diplomatic sources.

According to the draft, the Security Council urges countries to present a report of their activities to complete the installation of nuclear test monitoring facilities within 60 days of the adoption of the envisaged resolution.

It requests that the U.N. secretary general provide a report to the Security Council within 180 days of the adoption of the resolution and annually thereafter on support for the expedited completion of the CTBT's verification regime.

Adopted by the U.N. General Assembly in 1996, the CTBT aims to establish a verifiable global ban on all types of nuclear explosives. There has been a great push to realize the treaty as it reaches its 20th anniversary, with many suggesting it is an important step toward achieving a nuclear free world.

The CTBT must be signed and ratified by the 44 countries that had nuclear reactors for research or power generation while the treaty was under negotiation. Besides the United States and China, the treaty has yet to be ratified by Egypt, Iran, Israel, North Korea, India and Pakistan.

The draft stresses the importance of enforcing the treaty, saying it "will constitute an effective nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation measure that would contribute to the attainment of a safer world and the achievement of a world without nuclear weapons."

Obama buoyed hopes around the globe and particularly of Japanese atomic bomb survivors, called hibakusha, when he pledged to reduce the role of nuclear weapons and eventually rid the world of them in his landmark speech in 2009 in Prague.

On May 27 he became the first sitting American president to visit the peace park in Hiroshima after the first atomic bomb was dropped on Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II.

The Obama administration has been pushing to garner Senate support for the ratification of the CTBT, but efforts have not been successful. The treaty was signed under former President Bill Clinton but the Senate refused to ratify it in 1999.

While the treaty has not yet been ratified, there is general de facto understanding that carrying out nuclear tests is out of step with the times. The sole exception is North Korea, which conducted its fourth underground nuclear test in January, and remains the only country in this century to have carried out tests.

"A prohibition of all nuclear testing will end this poisonous legacy," Kim Won Soo, U.N. undersecretary general and high representative for disarmament affairs, said Wednesday.

"It will boost momentum for other disarmament measures by showing that multilateral cooperation is possible, and it will build confidence for other regional security measures," Kim said at an event marking the international day against nuclear tests.

During the last century, more than 2,000 such tests were carried out across Central Asia, North Africa, North America and the South Pacific.

Speaking at the same event, Lassina Zerbo, executive secretary of the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Organization, said, "A test-free world is a vision and an ambition that is worthy of all our commitment and dedication and that could only be realized through the entry into force of the CTBT."

While the planning is not firmed up there are discussions that a Security Council meeting on the CTBT could take place on Sept. 22 or 23 on the sidelines of the 71st session of the General Assembly, according to U.N. diplomats.

Obama and other world leaders will participate in the General Debate session, which opens on Sept. 20.

