September 2, 2016 13:50

13:02 2 September 2016

President of Uzbekistan in "critical" condition: reports

MOSCOW, Sept. 2, Kyodo

The president of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov, has been hospitalized and is "critically ill," media reports said Friday, following days of speculation about the health of the leader.

Karimov, 78, who has ruled Uzbekistan as president since 1990, was "hospitalized last Saturday after having suffered a stroke," a statement from the country's Cabinet said on Thursday, according to Russia's Sputnik News.

"(It is) with a heavy heart that we inform you that in the past 24 hours the condition of our president saw a sharp deterioration and is considered critical by the doctors," the statement read.

