Close

Kyodo News

September 2, 2016 13:50

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:13 2 September 2016

Japan's daycare shortage worsens amid overwhelming demand

TOKYO, Sept. 2, Kyodo

The number of Japanese children on public daycare waiting lists rose in April compared to the previous year, with surging demand outstripping an increase in places, the government revealed Friday, casting doubt over its plan to resolve the shortage by fiscal 2017.

The number of children whose applications for places were unsuccessful stood at 23,553, up 386 from a year before, marking a second consecutive year of increase, despite the government creating roughly 95,000 more daycare slots in a year, according to a report by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.

The ministry also reported there were 67,354 other children who were unable to get into daycares but were excluded from the official tally, because their parents took childcare leave or for other reasons. The figure was up about 8,000 from the year before.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Aug 2016Japan, S. Korea finance chiefs to confirm economic cooperation
  2. 29 Aug 2016India, Myanmar ink pacts on road links, renewable energy
  3. 27 Aug 2016Myanmar president arrives in India for 4-day visit
  4. 29 Aug 2016Kerry offers U.S. counterterrorism expertise to Bangladesh
  5. 30 Aug 2016Asian editorial excerpts

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete