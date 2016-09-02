Video Advisory (Sept. 2) Hitachi starts trials of humanoid robot

The following is the latest available news video.

Hitachi starts trials of humanoid robot

-- Hitachi Ltd. started trials of its EMIEW3 humanoid robot that is expected to aid foreign visitors to Japan, at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Sept. 2, 2016. The 90-centimeter tall robot will communicate with passengers in Japanese and English at a designated information center and display relevant information during the trials through December in the domestic Terminal 2 at the airport.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_14998/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo