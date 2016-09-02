Pakistan security forces avert carnage at Christian colony

At least a dozen people were killed in two separate militant attacks in Pakistan on Friday, including one in which suicide bombers were prevented by security forces from entering a Christian colony in Peshawar, authorities said.

They said four suicide bombers armed with automatic weapons tried to enter the Christian colony in the Warsak area of Lahore, the capital of Punjab province. When challenged by police, they opened fire, killing one policeman.

Soldiers who rushed to the scene managed to kill all four gunmen before they could harm civilians in the colony.