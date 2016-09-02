Close

Kyodo News

September 2, 2016 19:50

17:54 2 September 2016

Swimming: Four-time Olympic medalist Matsuda to retire

MIYAZAKI, Japan, Sept. 2, Kyodo

Takeshi Matsuda, who helped Japan win the silver medal in the men's 4x100-meter medley relay at the 2012 London Olympics, announced Friday he is to retire after the annual National Sports Festival held in one week's time.

The 32-year-old, who won bronze medals in the 200 butterfly at both Beijing 2008 and London 2012 before adding another in Rio de Janeiro as a member of the 4x200 freestyle relay, will hold a press conference on Sept. 12.

"Brazil is far. I wanted everyone in Japan to see me swim again," Matsuda said after he visited Miyazaki Gov. Shunji Kono at his native prefectural government. "I've been thinking for the past half-a-year about the situation I'd sign off under."

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

