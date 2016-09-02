Close

Kyodo News

September 2, 2016 19:50

18:19 2 September 2016

Abe holds talks with Putin on economy, isles row, Japan visit

By Junko Horiuchi
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept. 2, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks Friday for the second time this year in Russia on economic cooperation and a decades-old territorial dispute that has prevented the two countries from signing a post-World War II peace treaty.

"I believe the development of the Far East region with big potential is Russia's top priority issue," Abe said at the outset of his meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian Far East port city of Vladivostok.

"The growth of the Asia-Pacific leads the global economy. Japan, as Russia's neighbor, will promote Japan-Russia cooperation in the region strongly," Abe said.

