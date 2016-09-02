Close

Kyodo News

September 2, 2016

18:47 2 September 2016

China developing new-generation bomber

HONG KONG, Sept. 2, Kyodo

China is developing a new-generation strategic bomber to expand its air force's long-range strike capability, China's Global Times reported Friday.

People's Liberation Army air force chief Maj. Gen. Ma Xiaotian made the revelation during an air force open-day activity Thursday, the state-run media outlet said on its website.

"The long-range strike ability of China's air force has improved significantly from the past and will be even more so in the future," Ma said. "We are developing a new generation long-range strike bomber."

