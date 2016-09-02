Paralympics: Olympic minister Marukawa to visit Rio

Tamayo Marukawa, Japan's minister in charge of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, said Friday she will visit Rio de Janeiro for about a week during the Paralympics which gets under way there next Wednesday.

Marukawa said she plans to attend the Paralympic opening ceremony and visit the athletes' village as well as venues for competitions such as judo, swimming and boccia, a ball sport for athletes with disabilities.

The Paralympics will require "different types of support compared with the Olympics," she said. "I want to inspect the management and the local situation as much as possible so that we can apply them to our preparations."