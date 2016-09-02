Japan, Saudi Arabia agree to cooperate on Middle East stability

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and his Saudi Arabian counterpart Adel Al-Jubeir agreed Friday to cooperate over conflicts in the Middle East such as those in Syria and Yemen, a Japanese government official said.

During a meeting in Tokyo, the two foreign ministers also agreed that it is important to resolve problems in accordance with the "rule of law" regarding China's increasing maritime assertiveness in the South and East China seas, according to the official.

Touching on the ongoing civil wars in Syria and Yemen, Kishida said, "The situation in the Middle East has remained unstable. Japan wants to contribute to peace and stability in the region."