Close

Kyodo News

September 2, 2016 19:50

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:18 2 September 2016

Japan, Saudi Arabia agree to cooperate on Middle East stability

TOKYO, Sept. 2, Kyodo

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and his Saudi Arabian counterpart Adel Al-Jubeir agreed Friday to cooperate over conflicts in the Middle East such as those in Syria and Yemen, a Japanese government official said.

During a meeting in Tokyo, the two foreign ministers also agreed that it is important to resolve problems in accordance with the "rule of law" regarding China's increasing maritime assertiveness in the South and East China seas, according to the official.

Touching on the ongoing civil wars in Syria and Yemen, Kishida said, "The situation in the Middle East has remained unstable. Japan wants to contribute to peace and stability in the region."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Aug 2016Japan, S. Korea finance chiefs to confirm economic cooperation
  2. 29 Aug 2016India, Myanmar ink pacts on road links, renewable energy
  3. 27 Aug 2016Myanmar president arrives in India for 4-day visit
  4. 29 Aug 2016Kerry offers U.S. counterterrorism expertise to Bangladesh
  5. 30 Aug 2016Asian editorial excerpts

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete