G-7 lower house speakers agree to cooperate on Europe refugee crisis

Lower house speakers of the Group of Seven countries agreed Friday to cooperate in tackling the refugee crisis in Europe during their annual gathering in Tokyo.

Japanese House of Representatives Speaker Tadamori Oshima told a press conference after the meeting, "We have agreed to share the responsibility and role in the fields of diplomacy and security through exchanges among lawmakers of the G-7."

The lower house speakers and other participants from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States as well as the European Union also exchanged views on such issues as Islamic State activities, North Korea's nuclear and missile development, and China's assertiveness in the South China Sea.