Kyodo News

September 2, 2016 21:50

21:15 2 September 2016

URGENT: Abe, Putin agree to hold talks in Japan on Dec. 15

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept. 2, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in a discussion to hold talks in Japan on Dec. 15.

The talks will be held in the western Japanese city of Nagato in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Abe told reporters. They also plan to meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in November in Peru, he added.

==Kyodo

