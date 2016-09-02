Close

Kyodo News

September 2, 2016 21:50

21:16 2 September 2016

Uzbekistan president dies: Turkish PM

MOSCOW, Sept. 2, Kyodo

Uzbekistan's longtime President Islam Karimov has died, Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Friday, in the absence of any official confirmation from the Central Asian country whose tightly controlled media earlier reported that he was gravely ill.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu News Agency said Yildirim, during a news briefing in Ankara, offered his condolences to the Uzbek people on the death of Karimov, the only president that the former Soviet republic has had since its independence in 1991.

Reuters news agency said three unnamed diplomatic sources had confirmed the death of the 78-year-old strongman.

