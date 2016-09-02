Close

September 2, 2016 21:50

21:17 2 September 2016

SNAPSHOT: Reconstruction of quake-hit Italian city continues

L'AQUILA, Italy, Sept. 2, Kyodo

Reconstruction work following an April 2009 powerful earthquake continues in L'Aquila, central Italy.

While more than 300 people were killed and many historical buildings, including churches, were damaged, rehabilitation has progressed at a slow pace due partly to tangled bureaucratic procedures for repairing or dismantling them.

Efforts have been made to simplify such procedures and to improve repair techniques for the old facilities.

Local people now expect the lessons learned in L'Aquila will be fully exploited in promoting rehabilitation in Amatrice, another Italian city recently affected by a powerful quake.

==Kyodo

