Kyodo News

September 2, 2016 23:50

22:29 2 September 2016

U.S. Aug. nonfarm jobs up 151,000, below maker expectations

WASHINGTON, Sept. 2, Kyodo

The U.S. economy created a smaller-than-expected 151,000 nonfarm jobs in August, while the unemployment rate remained at 4.9 percent, the Labor Department said Friday.

The number of newly created jobs fell short of the average market forecast of around 180,000. The department revised upward payroll growth in July to 275,000 from 255,000, but downgraded that in June to 271,000 from 292,000.

Financial markets were paying attention to Friday's outcome to gauge whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates as early as this month, with several economic indicators suggesting the world's biggest economy has been on a recovery track. The Fed is scheduled to hold its next policy board meeting Sept. 20 and 21.

