Japan's opposition Democratic Party kicks off leadership race

Campaigning began Friday for the Democratic Party's Sept. 15 leadership election, with three candidates vying to replace the current leader who declined to stay on following a lackluster election performance.

Acting leader Renho, 48, hoping to become the first woman to lead Japan's main opposition party, said at a joint press conference she will create a "new generation" party.

"By breaking the 'glass ceiling,' I want to bring cheer to as many women as I can, and to the men who support them," said Renho, who goes by her first name only.