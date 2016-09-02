Close

September 2, 2016 23:50

22:48 2 September 2016

Abe vows economic support to Russia, eyeing isles row progress

By Junko Horiuchi
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept. 2, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe vowed economic support to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, in the hope of advancing a decades-old territorial dispute that has prevented the two countries from signing a post-World War II peace treaty.

Putin will make an official visit to western Japan's Yamaguchi, Abe's home prefecture, on Dec. 15, Abe told reporters following his meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian Far East port city of Vladivostok.

Abe, seeing his talks with Putin as the only way to achieve any breakthrough in the isles row, added they plan to meet again on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in November in Peru.

