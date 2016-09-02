Rugby: Joseph watches Toshiba celebrate Ono's milestone with win over NEC

New Japan coach Jamie Joseph got a firsthand look at some of Japan's top players as he watched Toshiba Brave Lupus beat NEC Green Rockets 25-8 at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground on Friday night.

The former New Zealand and Japan international only arrived in the country on Thursday but it was straight to work as he starts planning his squad for four tough test matches in November.

A tough uncompromising forward in his day, Joseph was impressed by the power of Toshiba and in particular Michael Leitch.

"I thought he played very well. He looks refreshed after a long time out with injury," Joseph said of Japan's Rugby World Cup 2015 captain.

In addition to Leitch, there were also impressive performances from Yoshitaka Tokunaga and Kyosuke Kajikawa as Toshiba picked up their second straight win of the new Top League campaign and made sure veteran Hitoshi Ono had a day to remember.

The 38-year-old came off the bench to become the first player to make 150 Top League appearances to rapturous applause from the crowd of 7,303.

"It's an amazing feat. He is always consistent and gives 100 percent every time," Toshiba game captain Leitch said of Ono. "Toshiba and Japan are lucky to have such a good guy to look up to."

In the evening's other games, Yamaha Jubilo made it two wins from two games as they beat Canon Eagles 35-16, while reigning champions Panasonic Wild Knights hammered Kobe Kobelco Steelers 30-6 for their first victory of the new season.

While much of the pre-game talk centered around the battle of the Tamura brothers at flyhalf -- Toshiba's Hikaru and NEC's Yu -- it was the forwards who took centerstage at Chichibunomiya.

Toshiba No. 8 Tokunaga powered his way over in the fourth minute following some good work by flanker Leitch in the build-up.

Toshiba should have then added to their score twice with Coenraad van Wyk pulled back for a forward pass and Hisayoshi Matsuoka knocking on just short of the line following more good work from Leitch and Richard Kahui, a member of the All Blacks side that won the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

And it wasn't until the 34th minute that the scoreboard got rolling again with Takahiro Ogawa banging over a penalty after NEC had collapsed a scrum.

The hard work of the forwards -- especially lock Kajikawa -- then laid the foundations for a try by Shohei Toyoshima, converted by Ogawa, as Toshiba went into the break leading 15-0.

That lead was soon extended when former All Black Liam Messam was pushed over by his pack eight minutes into the second stanza, before a penalty from Yu Tamura reduced the gap in the 59th minute.

But a five-pointer from scrumhalf Ogawa ensured Toshiba -- for whom a third Rugby World Cup winner, Cory Jane, made his TL debut -- still came away with a bonus point despite Sunao Takizawa's 76th-minute try for the Green Rockets.

"I was a little disappointed in the way we finished," said Toshiba coach Teppei Tomioka. "Up until then we had attacked well and defended in the Toshiba style."

There was a disappointment in the NEC camp as well.

"It was a tough night for us," said coach Peter Russell. "I thought we had opportunities to score but didn't take them. Against a top side like Toshiba with seasoned internationals you have to look after and treasure possession and we didn't do that."

