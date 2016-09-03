Uzbekistan President Karimov dead from stroke: gov't

Uzbekistan President Islam Karimov died of a stroke Friday in the capital Tashkent, the country's government announced. He was 78.

Prime Minister Shavkat Mirziyoyev will chair the commission to organize Karimov's funeral on Saturday in the president's hometown Samarkand, Russia's Tass news agency said, quoting an official report by the government.

Russia's Interfax news agency reported the death earlier Friday but withdrew the report, saying it had been sent out prematurely due to a "technical error."