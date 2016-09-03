Close

Kyodo News

September 3, 2016 9:50

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

08:46 3 September 2016

Uzbekistan President Karimov dead from stroke: gov't

MOSCOW, Sept. 3, Kyodo

Uzbekistan President Islam Karimov died of a stroke Friday in the capital Tashkent, the country's government announced. He was 78.

Prime Minister Shavkat Mirziyoyev will chair the commission to organize Karimov's funeral on Saturday in the president's hometown Samarkand, Russia's Tass news agency said, quoting an official report by the government.

Russia's Interfax news agency reported the death earlier Friday but withdrew the report, saying it had been sent out prematurely due to a "technical error."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 29 Aug 2016India, Myanmar ink pacts on road links, renewable energy
  2. 29 Aug 2016Kerry offers U.S. counterterrorism expertise to Bangladesh
  3. 30 Aug 2016Asian editorial excerpts
  4. 30 Aug 2016Tibetan nuns commit suicide to protest demolitions: report
  5. 30 Aug 201612 former "comfort women" sue S. Korean gov't for compensation

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete