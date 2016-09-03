G-20 leaders to adopt "Hangzhou consensus" to spur global growth

Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies are set to adopt a "Hangzhou consensus," pledging to bolster global economic growth by employing all available policy tools, when they gather for a two-day summit from Sunday, sources familiar with the matter said Saturday.

In a draft accord for the summit in the eastern China city, the G-20 leaders will warn that downside economic risks remain and that Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union has increased global economy uncertainty, the sources said.

The draft accord also points to declines in global trade and investment as well as the possibility that financial markets could fall into turmoil again as sources of concerns, according to the sources.