September 3, 2016 15:50

14:24 3 September 2016

Soccer: Japan must approach Thais with caution, says Ghotbi

BANGKOK, Sept. 3, Kyodo

Japan must approach Thailand with caution and be wary of their crafty tactics in Tuesday's Group B match in the final round of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, says former Shimizu S-Pulse manager Afshin Ghotbi.

Japan have arrived in Bangkok bearing the emotional scars of a controversial 2-1 defeat at home United Arab Emirates on Thursday, while Thailand put up a brave fight before succumbing to a late penalty in a 1-0 defeat in their group opener away to Saudi Arabia.

Ghotbi, who has experience managing in Thailand at Premier League champions Buriram United, also believes Japan's experience in major international competition will give them the edge, but says Thailand will not be easy to beat on their own turf.

