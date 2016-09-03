Close

Kyodo News

September 3, 2016 15:50

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:32 3 September 2016

Putin says territorial dispute with Japan needs to be resolved

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept. 3, Kyodo

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that a territorial dispute with Japan over a group of Russian-administered of isles must be resolved.

"We are ready to take decisive steps but it needs to be well prepared," Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian Far East port city of Vladivostok, also attended by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

It is a difficult problem that needs to be addressed from a "long-term" and "historical" perspective, Putin said, adding a resolution would entail "neither side feeling like a loser."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 29 Aug 2016India, Myanmar ink pacts on road links, renewable energy
  2. 29 Aug 2016Kerry offers U.S. counterterrorism expertise to Bangladesh
  3. 30 Aug 2016Asian editorial excerpts
  4. 30 Aug 2016Tibetan nuns commit suicide to protest demolitions: report
  5. 30 Aug 201612 former "comfort women" sue S. Korean gov't for compensation

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete