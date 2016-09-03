Putin says territorial dispute with Japan needs to be resolved

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that a territorial dispute with Japan over a group of Russian-administered of isles must be resolved.

"We are ready to take decisive steps but it needs to be well prepared," Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian Far East port city of Vladivostok, also attended by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

It is a difficult problem that needs to be addressed from a "long-term" and "historical" perspective, Putin said, adding a resolution would entail "neither side feeling like a loser."