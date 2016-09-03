ANA seeks using part of Haneda domestic facility for int'l flights

All Nippon Airways hopes to use part of a domestic terminal building at Tokyo's Haneda airport for international flights, as it seeks to handle a growing volume of overseas services at the transport hub, sources familiar with the matter said Saturday.

The airliner has begun discussing the issue with the government and operator of the airport as the idea requires major renovation, including building new immigration counters and allocating more immigration officers at Haneda's Terminal 2, they said.

ANA hopes to put the operation into practice in the spring of 2020.