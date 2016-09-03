Close

September 3, 2016

15:52 3 September 2016

14 killed, scores injured in blast in southern Philippines

DAVAO, Philippines, Sept. 3, Kyodo

An explosion hit a packed night market in the southern Philippine city of Davao on Friday evening, killing 14 people and injuring 67, officials said Saturday.

Local media reported that the Abu Sayyaf rebel group, which government troops have been aggressively pursuing in the southern tip of Mindanao island in the past few weeks, claimed responsibility for the attack at the market located on the city's Roxas Avenue.

President Rodrigo Duterte, formerly the mayor of Davao, on Saturday declared a nationwide "state of lawlessness," allowing the military to actively take part in law enforcement activities, together with the police.

