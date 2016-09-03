English consultation desk set up at morning market in Hakodate

An English consultation desk for tourists was set up Saturday at a morning market in Hakodate, Hokkaido, with the aim of better serving the needs of the increasing number of foreign tourists to the northern Japan city.

The launch came as the number of foreign tourists staying overnight in the city reached a record of around 400,000 in fiscal 2015, with many asking for services such as overseas delivery of sea food products and duty exemption procedures.

Around 150 shops in the market sell fresh seafood and local specialty products. English-speaking staff are available at the consultation center from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tourists can send maritime and other products to six countries and regions, including Taiwan and Hong Kong, through the home delivery service of Japan Post Co.

"Having foreigners buy local products is a common task of morning markets. We want this project to succeed so that it can become a model for morning markets across the country," said Kimito Fujita, vice chairman of the association that operates the market.

==Kyodo