September 3, 2016 19:51

17:49 3 September 2016

Olympics: Japan's men miss out on ice hockey berth with Latvia loss

RIGA, Sept. 3, Kyodo

Japan's men's ice hockey team missed out on a place in the 2018 Pyongchang Olympics on Friday after losing 3-1 to Latvia for its second straight defeat in the final qualifiers.

Japan, ranked 21st in the world, went 2-0 down early in the third period and although Shuhei Kuji pulled scored two minutes from time, 12th-ranked Latvia scored in the dying minutes to seal the outcome. Japan had been looking for its first Olympic berth since it hosted the 1998 Nagano Olympics.

"We were able to attack, making most of the pace we have, but couldn't take our chances. Scoring is the issue," Kuji said. "The tide would have changed had we scored (the opener)."

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

