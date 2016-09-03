Video Advisory (Sept. 3) 2,800 bid farewell to oldest elephant

The following is the latest available news video.

2,800 bid farewell to oldest elephant

-- People offered flowers on Sept. 3, 2016, in front of Tokyo's Inokashira Park Zoo facility, where Japan's oldest elephant Hanako spent decades until her death in May at 69. Around 2,800 fans gathered to bid farewell to the Asian elephant, who was born in Thailand in 1947 and was sent to Japan to encourage children after the country's defeat in World War II.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15006/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo