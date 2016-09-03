Close

Kyodo News

September 3, 2016 19:51

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:13 3 September 2016

Video Advisory (Sept. 3) 2,800 bid farewell to oldest elephant

TOKYO, Sept. 3, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

2,800 bid farewell to oldest elephant

-- People offered flowers on Sept. 3, 2016, in front of Tokyo's Inokashira Park Zoo facility, where Japan's oldest elephant Hanako spent decades until her death in May at 69. Around 2,800 fans gathered to bid farewell to the Asian elephant, who was born in Thailand in 1947 and was sent to Japan to encourage children after the country's defeat in World War II.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15006/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 29 Aug 2016India, Myanmar ink pacts on road links, renewable energy
  2. 29 Aug 2016Kerry offers U.S. counterterrorism expertise to Bangladesh
  3. 30 Aug 2016Asian editorial excerpts
  4. 30 Aug 2016Tibetan nuns commit suicide to protest demolitions: report
  5. 30 Aug 201612 former "comfort women" sue S. Korean gov't for compensation

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete