September 3, 2016 19:50

19:15 3 September 2016

G-20 leaders to adopt "Hangzhou consensus" to spur global growth

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 3, Kyodo

Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies are set to adopt a "Hangzhou consensus," pledging to bolster global economic growth by employing all available policy tools, when they gather for a two-day summit from Sunday, according to a copy of a draft document obtained Saturday by Kyodo News.

In the draft, for the summit in the eastern China city, the G-20 leaders will warn that "downside risks remain."

The draft also points to sluggish global trade and investment as well as the possibility that financial markets could fall into turmoil again as sources of concern.

