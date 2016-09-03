Close

Kyodo News

September 3, 2016 19:51

19:31 3 September 2016

China, U.S. ratify Paris climate change accord

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 3, Kyodo

China and the United States said Saturday they have ratified a new global agreement on climate change, increasing the prospects of the pact entering into force by the end of this year, just before the presidents of the two major powers will sit down for their possibly last in-depth talks.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Barack Obama submitted documents of joining the Paris Agreement on climate change to U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki Moon in Hangzhou, a day before this year's summit of the Group of 20 major economies, after completing all necessary domestic procedures.

Hours before Obama's arrival in the Chinese city, the venue of the two-day summit, China said the agreement on climate change was ratified at the closing meeting of the weeklong bimonthly session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

