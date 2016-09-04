Abe leaves for G-20 summit in China, ASEAN gatherings in Laos

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe left Sunday for the Group of 20 leaders' summit in China, to be followed by a series of meetings connected with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Laos, aiming to address risks related to the global economy and festering regional security issues on both occasions.

"We will put the global economy back on a growth track. I want to take the lead in discussions to that end," Abe told reporters at Tokyo's Haneda airport.

At the G-20 summit in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou on Sunday and Monday, Abe is expected to extend to a wider group of countries a pledge to use all available policy tools to promote global economic growth, which was agreed on at the Group of Seven summit Japan hosted in May.