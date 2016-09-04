Close

Kyodo News

September 4, 2016 13:51

12:04 4 September 2016

Abe in China for G-20 summit, ASEAN meetings ahead in Laos

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 4, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived Sunday in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou for the Group of 20 leaders' summit, to be followed by a series of meetings connected with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Laos, aiming to address risks related to the global economy and festering regional security issues on both occasions.

"We will put the global economy back on a growth track. I want to take the lead in discussions to that end," Abe told reporters before departing Tokyo's Haneda airport.

Abe also said he will raise maritime issues in the upcoming meetings, pointing out that rules-based order is vital for peace and prosperity in the region, amid lingering concerns over China's increasing assertiveness in its territorial claims.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

