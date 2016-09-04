G-20 leaders to unite in push to accelerate global growth

Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies are expected to join forces in an effort to accelerate global growth which has been hamstrung by a slowdown in emerging economies and Britain's vote to exit from the European Union.

The focus of the two-day gathering that began Sunday in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou will be whether advanced and emerging economies can work out detailed growth strategies. China, as host of the talks, aims to exercise strong leadership in moving discussions forward.

Structural reforms are also likely to become an important topic, with global trade being dampened by oversupply in China's steel sector, although Beijing says it is making efforts to ease the problem.