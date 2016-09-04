Close

Kyodo News

September 4, 2016 19:51

18:14 4 September 2016

Japan to extend additional loans to Egypt for museum construction

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 4, Kyodo

Japan said Sunday it will extend a total of 49.4 billion yen ($475 million) in loans to Egypt to help it build a major museum of antiquities.

Japan's offering of additional low-interest loans for the construction of the Grand Egyptian Museum was announced by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe when he met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in the Chinese city of Hangzhou ahead of this year's two-day summit of the Group of 20 major economies.

The museum aims to store more than 100,000 ancient artifacts and be the world's biggest archaeological exhibition site near the Pyramids of Giza. It was initially slated to open in 2015, but has faced numerous delays partly because of funding problems.

