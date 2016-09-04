Baseball: Nakagawa grand slam, solid Karashima lift Eagles past Hawks

Taishi Nakagawa belted a first-inning grand slam and Wataru Karashima tossed seven shutout innings as the Rakuten Eagles snapped their three-game losing streak with a 5-1 win on Sunday over the Pacific League-leading SoftBank Hawks.

SoftBank's Hiroki Yamada (1-1), pitching in just his fourth game of the season, struck out two after allowing a leadoff single, but a hit batsman and a walk loaded the bases. Nakagawa connected on a fat 2-0 fastball over the center-field wall for the first grand slam in eight years since turning pro.

"I didn't bat well yesterday but the manager used me from the start, so I wanted to repay his trust," Nakagawa said after the game at Kobo Miyagi Stadium. "It boosts my confidence. I'd like to keep batting the way I can over the remaining games."

Yamada left with the bases loaded in the second and allowed four runs in 1-2/3 innings. Karashima (2-5), meanwhile, earned his first win since April 5.

The lefty missed more than three months this season after suffering shoulder inflammation in mid-April, but has been pitching well since returning in July. He held the Hawks to three hits and two walks, while fanning six in a 96-pitch outing. He allowed a runner in scoring position just once.

"It's been a long time. I couldn't win at all but I always give everything I have on the mound and am glad to get the win," the lefty said. "I didn't have any real positives today, I just hung in there and threw the pitches that (catcher Motohiro) Shima called for."

"It's positive I didn't give up a run. I joined the team at the same time as Taishi and am happy we did well together today."

Veteran Toshiaki Imae singled in the fifth run in the seventh off former big leaguer Ryota Igarashi as SoftBank's win streak ended at three. The loss shaved a half-game off the Hawks' lead after the second-place Fighters played to a tie with the Buffaloes.

-----

Fighters 7, Buffaloes 7, 12 innings, rain

At Hotto Motto Field, Nippon Ham starter Takayuki Kato took a 7-1 lead into the seventh inning, when two relievers were necessary to get out of the six-run inning. The game remained tied until it was called a tie with no outs in the bottom of the 12th due to rain.

-----

Central League

Dragons 5, Giants 3

At Tokyo Dome, Chunichi won its sixth straight and tagged Yomiuri's Miles Mikolas (3-1) with his first loss of the year, scoring four unearned runs in the eighth. Anderson Hernandez completed the rally with a two-out, two-run single off reliever Scott Mathieson. Dragons rookie Shinnosuke Ogasawara (1-5) earned his first career win.

==Kyodo