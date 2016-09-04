Philippines spots Chinese ships in contested waters

Ten Chinese ships were spotted Saturday in waters near the hotly contested Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Sunday.

Lorenzana said a Philippine air force plane took photos of the ships in the disputed area located just 230 kilometers off the Philippines' coast and within its 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone.

"There were four (Chinese) coast guard ships," Lorenzana said, adding that six other ships -- four barges and two troop-carrying ships -- were also seen, and characterized the development as a cause for "grave concern."