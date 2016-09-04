Abe calls on G-20 leaders to take specific actions for growth

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called on fellow Group of 20 leaders on Sunday to take specific actions to accelerate growth, citing heightening downside risks as the outlook for the global economy remains hazy amid uncertainty.

The focus of the two-day gathering in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou will be whether advanced and emerging economies can work out detailed growth strategies. China, as host of the conference, aims to exercise strong leadership in moving discussions forward.

"In the face of the current challenges, we should strengthen macroeconomic policy coordination and work together to promote global economic growth and maintain financial stability," Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his opening remarks.