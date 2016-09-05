Abe, Xi to meet Monday in Hangzhou after G-20 summit

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday after a two-day summit of the Group of 20 leading economies, Japanese officials said.

The meeting between Abe and Xi, the first in nearly a year and a half, will take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou at a time of renewed tensions between the Asian powers over the sovereignty of the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

Since both took power in 2012, the leaders of the world's second- and third-largest economies have held face-to-face talks only twice, in November 2014 and April 2015, although many important issues remain unaddressed.