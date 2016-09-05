Japan gov't mulls special legislation over emperor's abdication

The government is considering special legislation to enable the abdication of 82-year-old Emperor Akihito before discussing possible amendments to the Imperial House Law, government sources said Monday.

Special legislation effective only for the current emperor would not involve discussions on complicated Imperial House Law amendments, such as whether to set up a permanent abdication system, or whether to allow a married female member to stay within the imperial family, they said.

Currently, only posthumous succession is effectively allowed as the Imperial House Law, enacted in 1947, lacks a provision regarding abdication.