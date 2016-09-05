Close

Kyodo News

September 5, 2016 11:51

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:03 5 September 2016

Japan gov't mulls special legislation over emperor's abdication

TOKYO, Sept. 5, Kyodo

The government is considering special legislation to enable the abdication of 82-year-old Emperor Akihito before discussing possible amendments to the Imperial House Law, government sources said Monday.

Special legislation effective only for the current emperor would not involve discussions on complicated Imperial House Law amendments, such as whether to set up a permanent abdication system, or whether to allow a married female member to stay within the imperial family, they said.

Currently, only posthumous succession is effectively allowed as the Imperial House Law, enacted in 1947, lacks a provision regarding abdication.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 30 Aug 2016Asian editorial excerpts
  2. 30 Aug 2016Tibetan nuns commit suicide to protest demolitions: report
  3. 30 Aug 201612 former "comfort women" sue S. Korean gov't for compensation
  4. 31 Aug 2016Japanese volunteer group receives Magsaysay Award in Philippines
  5. 31 Aug 2016Malaysia foils IS terror attacks with arrest of 3 suspects

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete