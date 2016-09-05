Close

Kyodo News

September 5, 2016 11:51

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:35 5 September 2016

Kyushu Electric rejects governor's call to suspend nuclear reactors

KAGOSHIMA, Japan, Sept. 5, Kyodo

Kyushu Electric Power Co. on Monday rejected a request by the governor of Kagoshima Prefecture in southwestern Japan to immediately suspend operations of two reactors at its Sendai nuclear plant there.

In a meeting at the prefectural government office, the utility's president, Michiaki Uriu, handed Gov. Satoshi Mitazono a written rejection, seeking to gain understanding about its claim that the safety of the facility will be proved through a regular checkup scheduled to be held as early as October.

Mitazono will scrutinize the paper and consider his government's response. Although a governor has no legal power to suspend the operation of reactors, he could still repeat his request by issuing a statement if he finds the utility's response unsatisfactory.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 30 Aug 2016Asian editorial excerpts
  2. 30 Aug 2016Tibetan nuns commit suicide to protest demolitions: report
  3. 30 Aug 201612 former "comfort women" sue S. Korean gov't for compensation
  4. 31 Aug 2016Japanese volunteer group receives Magsaysay Award in Philippines
  5. 31 Aug 2016Malaysia foils IS terror attacks with arrest of 3 suspects

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete