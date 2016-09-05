Kyushu Electric rejects governor's call to suspend nuclear reactors

Kyushu Electric Power Co. on Monday rejected a request by the governor of Kagoshima Prefecture in southwestern Japan to immediately suspend operations of two reactors at its Sendai nuclear plant there.

In a meeting at the prefectural government office, the utility's president, Michiaki Uriu, handed Gov. Satoshi Mitazono a written rejection, seeking to gain understanding about its claim that the safety of the facility will be proved through a regular checkup scheduled to be held as early as October.

Mitazono will scrutinize the paper and consider his government's response. Although a governor has no legal power to suspend the operation of reactors, he could still repeat his request by issuing a statement if he finds the utility's response unsatisfactory.