Close

Kyodo News

September 5, 2016 13:52

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:53 5 September 2016

G-20 leaders to resist protectionism for global growth

By Mie Sakamoto
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 5, Kyodo

Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies are expected to voice their opposition to protectionism and advocate free trade to support global economic growth as they wrap up a two-day summit meeting Monday.

The G-20 leaders of advanced and emerging economies will announce a communique later in the day in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, pledging to use all available policy tools to accelerate growth amid heightening downside risks.

Under a "Hangzhou Consensus" policy package to be adopted by the leaders, the economies will aim to achieve strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth, as China, host of this year's meeting, aims to demonstrate its leadership in the world economy.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • G-20 leaders to unite in push to accelerate global growth
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 30 Aug 2016Asian editorial excerpts
  2. 30 Aug 2016Tibetan nuns commit suicide to protest demolitions: report
  3. 30 Aug 201612 former "comfort women" sue S. Korean gov't for compensation
  4. 31 Aug 2016Japanese volunteer group receives Magsaysay Award in Philippines
  5. 31 Aug 2016Malaysia foils IS terror attacks with arrest of 3 suspects

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete