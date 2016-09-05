G-20 leaders to resist protectionism for global growth

Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies are expected to voice their opposition to protectionism and advocate free trade to support global economic growth as they wrap up a two-day summit meeting Monday.

The G-20 leaders of advanced and emerging economies will announce a communique later in the day in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, pledging to use all available policy tools to accelerate growth amid heightening downside risks.

Under a "Hangzhou Consensus" policy package to be adopted by the leaders, the economies will aim to achieve strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth, as China, host of this year's meeting, aims to demonstrate its leadership in the world economy.