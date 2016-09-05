Nikkei retakes 17,000 line in morning on firm U.S. shares, soft yen

The Nikkei index retook the 17,000 line for the first time in roughly three months Monday morning after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data for August cooled speculation of a September rate hike, while a soft yen lifted investor sentiment.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 214.12 points, or 1.27 percent, from Friday to 17,139.80. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 13.47 points, or 1.0 percent, to 1,354.23.

Every industry category on the main section, except miscellaneous product and food issues, gained ground, led by marine transportation, mining and insurance issues.